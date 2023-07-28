Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Apache Junction police sergeant surprises girl who rescued his dog

A little girl named Enzley rescued an Apache Junction police sergeant's dog off the streets.
A little girl named Enzley rescued an Apache Junction police sergeant's dog off the streets.(Apache Junction Police Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Apache Junction police sergeant is grateful to be reunited with his dog and showed appreciation for her rescuer in a big way. In a series of tweets on Friday, Apache Junction Police say Sgt. Pennington’s dog Bella wandered off. Someone later found it with burnt paws. Soon, a little girl named Enzley rescued Bella off the streets.

Sgt. Pennington says Enzley’s kindness touched his heart, and he wanted to show his gratitude and appreciation for her in a meaningful way. Sgt. Pennington surprised her with a bike while she was visiting an AJPD patrol car.

Enzley was so excited about the bicycle she announced on the police radio: “Thank you, Apache Junction Police Officers!” The Apache Junction Police Department thanked Enzley for her kindness, saying, “Your compassion truly makes the world a better place!”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TEP outages
TEP reporting more than 50,000 outages across Tucson
Vigil for teen killed in hit-and-run.
Pima County teen killed in hit-and-run
A group of sea lions at a San Diego beach sent beachgoers running.
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego
TPD says the struck pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but...
Tucson police respond to pedestrian vs vehicle crash at Pima and Alvernon
Five Rio Rico families receive keys to homes they helped build
Five Rio Rico families receive keys to homes they helped build

Latest News

As heat-related deaths rise in Pima County, Medical Examiner has cooling trucks ready
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters rescue 3 pets from house fire in Peoria
Phoenix Mercury said they fully support Griner and will continue to work together on a timeline...
Brittney Griner to sit out on two-game road trip to focus on mental health
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive.
Man dead after golf cart crash in Sun City
Several thousand remain without power Saturday
TEP working to restore power following Friday’s storm