Bisbee’s Copper Queen Community Hospital receives grant to expand and boost telehealth in the process

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Rural hospitals and health providers often have to send their patients to nearby cities for additional care, which can send them away from their families. A $10 million grant for a Bisbee hospital could reduce those situations in southern Arizona.

Necessary equipment that shows blood oxygen levels and IV pumps were part of a $1 million grant for Copper Queen Community Hospital in Bisbee. ER nurse Danielle Boochever wrote the grant request.

“Telehealth became super important during Covid,” she said.

That revelation was how she wrote an almost $10 million grant to help fund a 27-thousand-square-foot surgery and in-patient facility with two operating rooms and two endoscopy rooms. Once that is completed, telehealth services can expand within the current facility on campus. The expansion helps keep patients near their families instead of going to other places like Tucson.

“It’s difficult; you see some of the anguish on people’s faces and the fear and the concern. It’s difficult to watch that. If we can keep them here, you know, that’s the best,” Boochever said.

“We want our patients to have state of the art facilities, we want our providers have state of the art facilities to be able to practice in,” said Copper Queen CEO Rob Seamon.

He said they can now add teletherapy and counseling as well as recruit more providers.

“Our focus really is on retaining them and making sure that they stay in our community and continue to provide care to our patients, and one way that we can do that is by updating our facility and making sure that they have enough room for them to practice,” Seamon said.

Gastroenterologist Suzanne Daly lives in Bisbee and says Copper Queen offers much for a hospital in a community this size.

“The fact that Copper Queen has those and will be able to expand on the services that are offered just means the world to the community, my neighbors, my friends, the residents here in Bisbee as well as the surrounding areas,” Dr. Daly said.

“If we don’t have to push people north, and we can keep more people here, all the better for everybody,” Boochever said.

Groundbreaking is expected early next year, with the facility opening sometime in 2025.

