Could record-breaking heat and late monsoon put our native saguaros at risk of extinction?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This record-breaking heat is not only taking a toll on us but also on our native saguaros.

Warm nights and no relief in sight have saguaros drying out, collapsing, and experts say a major sprouting event hasn’t been seen in decades.

The big question on everyone’s minds is, “Could climate change kill off our cacti for good?”

Frank Reichenbacher, Associate Researcher at the Desert Laboratory at the University of Arizona, said it could, but it would take a long time before we’re left with none.

“We talk about drought and we all make a big deal of the drought we’re in, but it’s more than that. It’s much warmer,” said Reichenbacher.

Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking 42 consecutive days of triple-digit temps with hardly any relief at night. Reichenbacher said these plants are adapted to this heat, but at some point, the heat needs to cool down and the water needs to come.

“Saguaro seeds are poorly nourished. They don’t last long in the ground and they’re timed so that they’re released into the environment just before the monsoon hits. They’re waiting for the monsoon,” said Reichenbacher.

Not only are the seeds waiting, but our saguaros are thirstier than ever.

“So these seeds are in the sun and it’s hotter than ever and they’re cooking and dying, so that’s the real issue here. The vast majority, 99% maybe a lot more than 99% die in the sun,” said Reichenbacher.

As those seeds dry up, so do our cacti. A lot of them losing arms or collapsing entirely.

“We’re not sure if this drought that we’re in is a new normal or if it’s just a blimp in the climate and it’ll be over soon and things will be back to normal. If that’s the case then we would expect the situation to be more in favor of saguaros,” said Reichenbacher.

For now, just on Tumamoc Hill, the research team from the University of Arizona says the situation is not looking up.

“A total of 4,000 plus saguaros on Tumamoc Hill in four different plots, he only found about 30 new ones. That’s not enough,” said Reichenbacher.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.