Dangerous humid heat poses threat to Tucson residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Monsoon storms bring relief to the record-breaking temperatures Tucson has experienced all summer, but the aftermath brings a new kind of heat that can be even more dangerous.

Ann Moran moved to Arizona from the Midwest earlier this year, and she’s finally adapted to the dry climate.

“I love it,” Moran said. “It’s way better than the humidity.”

However, the monsoon this year has brought her a little taste of her old home.

“Yesterday morning… I came in from my run and I said to my husband, ‘it feels like an Indiana morning,’” Moran said.

During monsoons, the relative humidity can exceed 40 percent, bringing the dangers of humid heat to the desert.

“If it’s a dry heat, we sweat, the dryness kind of evaporates the sweat off of us and along with that takes the heat away,” Carbon Health Physician Diana Olivas said, “whereas when it’s very humid that sweat just sits on you and it traps the heat on your body.”

Unlike many areas around the United States, residents in the Southwest region are especially vulnerable to the effects of humid highs.

“For us in Arizona in particular, we’re just so used to the dry heat,” Olivas said, “I think it takes more being mindful about the fact that we’re not cooling off the way that we’re used to, especially in the summer when the temperatures get much higher.”

Experts say the most important thing is knowing the difference between dry and humid heat.

“I’d say this is a topic of conversation on most runs today,” Moran said. “Since last week and since monsoon season has really hit, we’re talking about and sharing different tips and tricks as far as staying hydrated, staying cool, times of running and that kind of thing.

Some tips include wearing light-colored, loose clothing, staying hydrated and using external sources to stay cool, like a wet towel. If you are experiencing nausea, light-headedness, or profuse sweating, go to a cool area immediately to protect yourself from overheating.

