Honey bees in southern Arizona threatened by excessive heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Everyone is ready for the temperatures to cool down and insects are no exception. Experts say all you need to do to see how bees are affected by the heat is go outside.

“There is certainly a lot of bee mortality under these conditions,” University of Arizona Extension Entomologist Shaku Nair said. “If you look at beehives, you can probably see dead bees around them.”

Nair says the temperatures we’re seeing daily are fatal to honey bees, not just because of overheating but because of how it impacts the environment around them.

“The process of sustaining the hive depends on what is brought in from outside, right? Bees go out to forage for their food, which is pollen and nectar,” Nair said. “That foraging is significantly affected when temperatures rise crazily like this.”

The Director of Horticulture at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, Adam Farrell-Wortman, says the impact of the heat on bees is a warning sign.

“They’re one of those ‘canary in the coal mine’ sort of things, we call them an indicator species,” Farrell-Wortman said.

What they’re indicating is something that worries them.

“We’re worried that this is actually just the worst so far and that we’ll continue to see the temperature rise over the next few years which will effect all the plant life and all the insect life at the garden,” Farrell-Wortman said.

Even losing bees now can have a severe impact on the way we live and interact with nature.

“We would not starve to death, we would still have food, but anything that brings color, flavor and aroma to our food, is because of bees, honey bees, and pollinators,” Nair said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.