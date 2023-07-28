Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Honey bees in southern Arizona threatened by excessive heat

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Everyone is ready for the temperatures to cool down and insects are no exception. Experts say all you need to do to see how bees are affected by the heat is go outside.

“There is certainly a lot of bee mortality under these conditions,” University of Arizona Extension Entomologist Shaku Nair said. “If you look at beehives, you can probably see dead bees around them.”

Nair says the temperatures we’re seeing daily are fatal to honey bees, not just because of overheating but because of how it impacts the environment around them.

“The process of sustaining the hive depends on what is brought in from outside, right? Bees go out to forage for their food, which is pollen and nectar,” Nair said. “That foraging is significantly affected when temperatures rise crazily like this.”

The Director of Horticulture at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, Adam Farrell-Wortman, says the impact of the heat on bees is a warning sign.

“They’re one of those ‘canary in the coal mine’ sort of things, we call them an indicator species,” Farrell-Wortman said.

What they’re indicating is something that worries them.

“We’re worried that this is actually just the worst so far and that we’ll continue to see the temperature rise over the next few years which will effect all the plant life and all the insect life at the garden,” Farrell-Wortman said.

Even losing bees now can have a severe impact on the way we live and interact with nature.

“We would not starve to death, we would still have food, but anything that brings color, flavor and aroma to our food, is because of bees, honey bees, and pollinators,” Nair said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
A group of sea lions at a San Diego beach sent beachgoers running.
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego
A deadly crash forced the closure of a Tucson intersection Monday afternoon, July 24.
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly Tucson crash
Crash graphic
Authorities looking for driver who left fatal crash scene near Benson
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Could record breaking heat and late monsoon put our native saguaros at risk of extinction?
Could record-breaking heat and late monsoon put our native saguaros at risk of extinction?
Dangerous humid heat poses threat to Tucson residents
Dangerous humid heat poses threat to Tucson residents
Vigil for teen killed in hit-and-run.
Pima County teen killed in hit-and-run
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents