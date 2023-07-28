Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex...
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The family of Beach, a teen killed in a boat crash, which prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of Murdaugh, has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold Murdaugh's son alcohol while under age. Tinsley said the settlement that will be paid by the convenience store chain's insurance was amount that Beach's family felt would show the store has to take alcohol laws seriously. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney’s underage son.

A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim’s family and Parker’s Kitchen, according to local media reports. An investigation revealed that a clerk for the Southern chain did not stop Paul Murdaugh from using his older brother’s ID to buy beer on the same February 2019 night that authorities said the 19-year-old steered a boat into a bridge in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

The wreck killed Mallory Beach, 19, and injured three others.

Parker’s Kitchen did not undertake liability for Beach’s death through the settlement. The Beach family has said they hope the high total will compel stores to seriously follow alcohol laws.

Paul Murdaugh faced charges of boating under the influence at the time of his death.

Alex Murdaugh is serving a life sentence without parole for the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and Paul, his youngest son. Prosecutors in this year’s double murder trial argued that Alex Murdaugh feared a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the boat crash would uncover the millions of dollars he had stolen from his clients and law firm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of sea lions at a San Diego beach sent beachgoers running.
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
Vigil for teen killed in hit-and-run.
Pima County teen killed in hit-and-run
Carlos Gandara
UPDATE: Police arrest homicide suspect from earlier this year
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth...
Arizona mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in starvation of 6-year-old son

Latest News

LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
GRAPHIC WARNING: A court hears tapes and see videos during the sentencing hearing. (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Disturbing videos, texts shown during Michigan school shooter hearing