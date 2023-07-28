Pima County teen killed in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old killed in a hit-and-run.

The PCSD said they responded to reports of a pedestrian hit-and-run crash at 10:39 p.m. on July 24 on North La Cholla Boulevard and West Wetmore Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old juvenile, identified as Isaac Benitez, who was involved and injured. Benitez was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit and Homicide Unit investigated and identified 18-year-old Anthony Duran and a 17-year-old juvenile as being associated with the incident.

The PCSD said Duran and the juvenile suspect were located and interviewed by detectives.

During the investigation, detectives said there was an altercation between Benitez, Duran, and the juvenile suspect.

Authorities said Duran and the juvenile suspect sped off in a vehicle, dragging Benitez behind.

Deputies said Duran and the juvenile suspect were arrested for reckless manslaughter. They were booked into the Pima County Jail and the investigation remains ongoing.

