Tucson police respond to pedestrian vs vehicle crash at Pima and Alvernon
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson police responded to a pedestrian crash just after 3:00 p.m. at Pima and Alvernon.
TPD says the struck pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the roadway should be opening back up.
