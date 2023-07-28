Tucson police respond to pedestrian vs vehicle crash at Pima and Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson police responded to a pedestrian crash just after 3:00 p.m. at Pima and Alvernon.

TPD says the struck pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the roadway should be opening back up.

