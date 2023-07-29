6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a young girl has died after she was hit by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant Friday morning. Deputies and Peoria Fire-Medical Department firefighters responded to Lake Pleasant for a reported boat accident shortly after 11 a.m., where they learned a 6-year-old girl had been pulled from the lake with a severe leg injury. She was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive.

According to MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, two families arrived at the lake around 7 a.m. for swimming and wakeboarding. All 12 people, reported to be six adults and six children, were on the same boat. Around 11 a.m., investigators say the child’s mother was driving the boat near Paul’s Hideaway in the northeast part of the lake. Enriquez said no one on the boat realized the girl was still in the water, and her mother started to accelerate to pull another family member who was wakeboarding. The child was run over by the boat.

Deputies say no one realized the 6-year-old girl was still in the water when the boat accelerated to pull another family member who was wakeboarding.

Because of poor cellphone service in that part of the lake, the family couldn’t reach emergency services. Other boaters in the area helped get the child out of the water and brought her to the Pleasant Harbor Marina, where Peoria fire crews were waiting. Deputies don’t believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

Detectives are investigating and processing evidence on the boat, but Enriquez says the girl’s death is being treated as a tragic accident. Enriquez said there appear to be no safety violations on the boat, which is equipped with proper life jackets, a fire extinguisher and other gear. He also said the owners are experienced boat operators who live near Lake Pleasant.

The young girl was in the water when a boat driven by her mother, who wasn't aware, ran her over. (Arizona's Family)

