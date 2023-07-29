Apache Junction officers round up runaway donkeys

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction Police officers had an interesting morning on Saturday when they found donkeys trying to cross the street near 12th Avenue and Goldfield Road.

🚓Unexpected Morning Encounter🐴🛣️Our vigilant patrol officers couldn't believe their eyes when they stumbled upon these adorable donkeys crossing the road near 12th/Goldfield! Acting swiftly, they gathered them up and happily reunited them with their owners #AJAnimalAdventures pic.twitter.com/v2ATM73oEw — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 29, 2023

Fortunately, officers were able to successfully round them up and connect them with their owners. The donkeys weren’t hurt.

