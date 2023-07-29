Apache Junction officers round up runaway donkeys
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Apache Junction Police officers had an interesting morning on Saturday when they found donkeys trying to cross the street near 12th Avenue and Goldfield Road.
Fortunately, officers were able to successfully round them up and connect them with their owners. The donkeys weren’t hurt.
