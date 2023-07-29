Does everyone need a will?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Years after her death, Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has been in the news again because of the fight over a handwritten will found in her couch.

It’s not just rich and famous people who need a legal will, though. If you die without one, your property will be distributed according to state laws - not your wishes.

”You’re going to create those family struggles and who was promised something verbally, but it’s not in writing, and that becomes an issue for families,” said Allan Bonhoff, founder of Arizona Wills and Trusts of Tucson. “By allowing that to happen, sometimes the hostility begins and then you’ve lost your family after you’ve died that family tension is never forgiven. By having those documents, you’re clearly stating what you want to have done and keeping peace within your family.”

Bonhoff said anyone 18 and older in Arizona should consider a will. That’s whether you have a lot - or a little. Even if your circle of friends and family seems very small, leaving them without direction can lead to uncertainty and added pain and stress. It means your estate is likely to spend a year or two in probate. You can clearly identify who should care for children. Without a will, the courts will decide. You can also name an executor.

You may be wondering about holographic or hand-written wills. They are legal in Arizona. But a digital or typed copy is not valid. You must sign it, but though you don’t need witnesses or a notary, it’s a good idea to have one or both to avoid questions and conflict down the road.

Bonhoff said online services can also work fine, but there are lots of nuances to Arizona law, so for (typically) a few hundred dollars, you can meet with a preparer and make sure are the details are right. August is Make a Will Month, so these links can help you get started writing yours.

