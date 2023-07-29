Downtown Tucson development is humming again after the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After years of little to no development in downtown Tucson because of the pandemic, it is slowly returning to life. It’s not the go-go construction of the late teens, but it’s showing some resurgence.

The 75 E. Broadway parcel which has been vacant for nine years and where a high-rise plan collapsed just as the pandemic arrived, now has a pair of developers proposing a plan which is backed by Rio Nuevo.

The details are coming as soon as the development agreement is inked.

The old Volvo car dealership, which the city of Tucson purchased for $7 million, has new life. It may not be as ambitious as the high-dollar plan pre-pandemic, but it’s getting closer to a deal post-pandemic.

A tax-supported affordable housing project is up for approval on Broadway near the center of downtown.

Ron Schwabe, the owner of Peach Properties, says the planned housing for the Ronstadt Transit Center is moving forward again with nearly 400 housing units.

The county approved a 210-apartment/100 single-family homes project at Oracle and Rudasill.

And that’s not the full list, there’s more.

“Developers need to develop if they’re going to stay in business,” said Randi Dorman, a long-time Tucson developer.

But she adds developers need to be creative about financing because of the recent interest rate hikes.

“When we came out of the pandemic and people were ready, then interest rates rose so quickly that it was really a shock to the system,” she said.

But that shock has worn off as the interest rates have stabilized and are now a cost of doing business.

That and developers are learning new ways to finance their projects.

“There’s a lot of money out there, so whereas a bank loan is hard to get and quite expensive, there’s a lot of equity investors sometimes with fewer requirements than the bank has,” Dorman said.

Some of the projects are being downsized to meet today’s new demands. Downtown office space, which was badly needed before the pandemic, is not so much in demand now because so many people are working remotely. But it creates another need.

“We still need more housing, people want to live downtown,” she said. “Every time I think there’s a new project, now we’ve reached the tipping point.”

But the tipping point is far off, at least while the economy is humming.

“I think there’s been a real shift,” she said. “I think there was a real lull while people were trying to figure out where the market was going and where the opportunities were going to be.”

