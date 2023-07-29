Advertise
Firefighters rescue 3 pets from house fire in Peoria

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.(Peoria Fire Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three pets were reunited with their family after being rescued from a house fire in Peoria on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Peoria and Glendale fire crews were called to a garage fire near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived and found the side of the home entirely in flames. Crews worked quickly to attack the blaze, then went into the house, where they rescued three pets. The pets were reunited with their family.

The home was severely damaged, and Peoria Fire says the family won’t be able to return for some time. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

