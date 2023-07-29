Firefighters rescue 3 pets from house fire in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three pets were reunited with their family after being rescued from a house fire in Peoria on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Peoria and Glendale fire crews were called to a garage fire near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived and found the side of the home entirely in flames. Crews worked quickly to attack the blaze, then went into the house, where they rescued three pets. The pets were reunited with their family.

The home was severely damaged, and Peoria Fire says the family won’t be able to return for some time. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.