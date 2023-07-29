Five Rio Rico families receive keys to homes they helped build

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Five families in Rio Rico now get to call themselves homeowners thanks to the Chicanos Por La Causa Self-Help Housing program. It allows families to take part in building that home.

“They work on the weekends. The structure that we have is contractors work on the weekdays and prepare everything that needs a license. And then the families come out on the weekends.” Corina Fragozo, World Development Director for the program, said they started putting in 10-hour days on the weekends back in January.

“We are the only nonprofit in this area that has this self-help program that serves low-income individuals,” she added.

Lissi Valenzuela was one of these new homeowners who got the keys to her new home. She said she was grateful for the opportunity to do this. Valenzuela and the other families also earned more than just a pat on the back. They also got some equity that will come along with it.

“Because they contributed 65% of the work it’s called sweat equity. They are coming into their home with equity. With about $100,000 in equity, the house was valued at $260,000. The family’s construction loan was $130,000,” Fragozo explained.

Once the keys are in hand, Fragozo said the families can do what they want with the houses, even sell.

Thanks to this program, 300 homes have already been built here in southern Arizona, with plans to provide the opportunity to many more families.

