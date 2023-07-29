Former PCSD sergeant wants sexual assault case back in front of grand jury

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The former Pima County Sheriff Sergeant charged with sexual assault is requesting his case go back to a grand jury. His attorney said the previous grand jury did not receive proper instructions and did not see important evidence.

The judge requested to see the Ring camera video that the defense wanted a grand jury to see.

Ricky Garcia was in court for the hearing Friday. He was fired from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after he was charged with sexual assault.

His defense made several arguments, but the one the judge is still considering is that the grand jury did not see Ring camera video of Garcia, the victim, and another deputy on the front porch of a house party in December when the alleged sexual assault happened.

The grand jury heard descriptions of the video in several clips, but the defense said that seeing the video would allow them to hear what was being said and how it was being said. This could factor into whether Garcia believed he had consented to have sex with the victim.

The judge wants to review the video before ruling on whether to remand it to a grand jury.

Both sides also want a settlement conference in the third week of October. If they can’t agree, a status conference is scheduled in early November before proceeding to trial.

The victim has also filed a claim against Pima County, which opens the door for a lawsuit.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.