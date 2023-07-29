Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Former PCSD sergeant wants sexual assault case back in front of grand jury

The defense for Ricky Garcia says the jury did not see important evidence
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The former Pima County Sheriff Sergeant charged with sexual assault is requesting his case go back to a grand jury. His attorney said the previous grand jury did not receive proper instructions and did not see important evidence.

The judge requested to see the Ring camera video that the defense wanted a grand jury to see.

Ricky Garcia was in court for the hearing Friday. He was fired from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after he was charged with sexual assault.

His defense made several arguments, but the one the judge is still considering is that the grand jury did not see Ring camera video of Garcia, the victim, and another deputy on the front porch of a house party in December when the alleged sexual assault happened.

The grand jury heard descriptions of the video in several clips, but the defense said that seeing the video would allow them to hear what was being said and how it was being said. This could factor into whether Garcia believed he had consented to have sex with the victim.

The judge wants to review the video before ruling on whether to remand it to a grand jury.

Both sides also want a settlement conference in the third week of October. If they can’t agree, a status conference is scheduled in early November before proceeding to trial.

The victim has also filed a claim against Pima County, which opens the door for a lawsuit.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of sea lions at a San Diego beach sent beachgoers running.
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
Vigil for teen killed in hit-and-run.
Pima County teen killed in hit-and-run
Carlos Gandara
UPDATE: Police arrest homicide suspect from earlier this year
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth...
Arizona mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in starvation of 6-year-old son

Latest News

legal documents
Does everyone need a will?
TUSD maintenance crews experiencing a ‘hectic’ few days before the start of school
TUSD maintenance crews experiencing a ‘hectic’ few days before the start of school
MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
TPD says the struck pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but...
Tucson police respond to pedestrian vs vehicle crash at Pima and Alvernon