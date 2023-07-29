Man dead after golf cart crash in Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a golf cart crash in Sun City on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that 82-year-old Chester Sharpe was driving a golf cart south on 103rd Avenue when he made an abrupt left turn, crossing the center line and colliding head-on with an SUV. Sharpe died at the scene.

Investigators say their preliminary investigation suggests that Sharpe may have had a medical event that contributed to the collision. The SUV driver was evaluated for impairment and was found to be unimpaired.

