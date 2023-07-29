Advertise
TEP reporting at least 20,000 outages across Tucson

TEP outages
TEP outages(Tucson Electric Power)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Electric Power has reported at least 20,000 outages across Tucson due to the storm.

TEP tells 13 News that there are multiple outages on the East Side.

For more information on the power outages, click here: https://www.tep.com/outages/

