TEP working to restore power following Friday’s storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TEP is continuing restoration efforts after Friday’s storm. They say they are working around the clock, but some customers should expect to remain without power at least through the weekend.

They say more than 56,000 people were without power at the height of Friday’s storm. Multiple crews worked through the night, restoring power to about 40,000 customers.

The storm caused widespread damage and at least 40 poles will need to be replaced. Crews are working on 400 jobs, with more expected as more damage is discovered.

They’ve set up two ice stations for those without power. Both are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. They can be found at:

Kino Sports Complex at 2500 W Ajo Way near Forgeus Avenue and Milber Street

5550 E. Grant Road, East of Craycroft Road, in the Chuze Fitness parking lot.

TEP ask those with power to conserve energy. This will help ensure that operational circuits are not overloaded by additional usage. The local energy grid has been temporarily reconfigured in several areas of town to restore service to some customers while repairs continue.

Steps you can take to help include:

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees.

Avoiding using large appliances.

Using ceiling fans.

Avoiding using your pool pump until the evening.

You can find more outage information here.

