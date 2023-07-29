TUSD maintenance crews experiencing a ‘hectic’ few days before the start of school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While many families are prepping for the first day of school, so are the schools themselves. Getting back to school is always hard, but the heat and storms around this time of year in southern Arizona make it especially difficult for maintenance crews.

Tucson High just finished up a new air handler project that will modernize AC for the building, but the other school in Tucson Unified School District aren’t so lucky.

“The systems that we have right now, the majority of them are basically at the end of their service life or they’ve actually exceeded their service life, so it takes a great effort on behalf of the HVAC department to keep those older systems running,” TUSD Facility Management Director Greg Meier said. “We do try to replace these systems as adequate funding is available, but that all takes time.”

They say the need to work on these out-of-date systems is inevitable going into the school year, especially with the weather.

“It’s probably the most hectic time of the year that we do have and of course usually this time of year, it’s hot,” Meier said. “On the roofs it’s probably 130 degrees on some days.”

These overworked systems are fixed by nine technicians with over 110 sites to work on. While they do have four contractors on call to help, TUSD has developed a list of priority locations to use their limited resources to their full advantage.

“We do have a level set of priorities that we go with that will take an entire school down, emergency priority we need to be out there immediately,” TUSD Mechanical Manager Aaron Canez said, “an entire wing down, emergency priority we need to be out immediately.”

Pre-K rooms, special needs classes, and cafeterias all fall into the high-priority list as well. They say dealing with an aging infrastructure can be challenging, especially with the recent temperature highs, but it’s not a concern.

“I don’t think it’s a worry I just think we know that it’s a challenge and it’s a challenge every year I mean, these breaking temperatures,” Canez said, “they really cause a struggle to all HVAC systems so it just creates that challenge that we just need to overcome.”

TUSD is currently hiring technicians. If you are interested in applying, click here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.