Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries
Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway in Pima County early Sunday, July 30.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three people were found shot near Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway in Pima County early Sunday, July 30.

One of the victims died and the other two were transported to the hospital. One of those other victims had life-threatening injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The PCSD said deputies were called to the intersection for a report of a street takeover or race. While on their way to the scene, deputies received reports of a shooting.

Street racing and takeovers have been a problem across the country, including in Tucson and Pima County, for years.

Local Incidents

National Incidents

Anyone with information about the Sunday morning shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the victims have not been identified and there is no word about a suspect or motive.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TEP outages
TEP reporting more than 50,000 outages across Tucson
UPDATE: Less than 300 TEP customers without power
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film

Latest News

UPDATE: Less than 300 TEP customers without power
Roofing companies get to work after storm damage
A high of about 106 degrees is expected in Tucson, with a 50% chance of rain, mainly between...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and heat continue Sunday
As heat-related deaths rise in Pima County, Medical Examiner has cooling trucks ready