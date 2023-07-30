Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three people were found shot near Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway in Pima County early Sunday, July 30.

One of the victims died and the other two were transported to the hospital. One of those other victims had life-threatening injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The PCSD said deputies were called to the intersection for a report of a street takeover or race. While on their way to the scene, deputies received reports of a shooting.

Street racing and takeovers have been a problem across the country, including in Tucson and Pima County, for years.

Anyone with information about the Sunday morning shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the victims have not been identified and there is no word about a suspect or motive.

