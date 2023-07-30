Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three people were found shot near Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway in Pima County early Sunday, July 30.
One of the victims died and the other two were transported to the hospital. One of those other victims had life-threatening injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The PCSD said deputies were called to the intersection for a report of a street takeover or race. While on their way to the scene, deputies received reports of a shooting.
Street racing and takeovers have been a problem across the country, including in Tucson and Pima County, for years.
Local Incidents
- In January 2021, the Tucson Police Department announced a crackdown on street racing.
- In January 2022, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a video of a street takeover near Raytheon and Aerospace Parkways.
- In August 2022, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department asked for help to identify the suspects from a violent street takeover that included gunfire.
- In September 2022, nearly 200 people were arrested by the Tucson Police Department during a sting operation.
- In January 2023, at least five people were cited for a street takeover event near 22nd Street and Kino Parkway.
National Incidents
- In October 2019, a young mother was killed and eight others were injured when a car crashed into a crowd during a takeover event in Compton, California.
- In February 2020, a street takeover event in Fountain Valley, California, led to an officer-involved shooting.
- In October 2020, one person was killed and two bystanders injured in a street takeover in Costa Mesa, California.
- In January 2021, a couple said they were shot at after they were trapped during a takeover event in Houston.
- In November 2021, two people were shot and killed during a takeover in Compton, California.
- In April 2022, a man was killed following a police chase connected to a takeover in Houston.
- In August 2022, a man was fatally shot and two others were injured in takeover in Portland.
- In October 2022, three people were killed in a shootout at a drifting event in Chicago.
- In December 2022, a 24-year-old woman was hit and killed during a takeover in Los Angeles.
Anyone with information about the Sunday morning shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the victims have not been identified and there is no word about a suspect or motive.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.