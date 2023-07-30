FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread Storms & a Much Needed Cooldown By Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Showers & storms will be mostly reserved to Santa Cruz, Pima, Pinal, & Graham counties through tonight. Widespread showers & storms are expected tomorrow & Monday. Storms will be more reserved for central & western parts of the state tomorrow, with the threat shifting eastward Monday to include nearly all Southern AZ. Storm chances will drop off a cliff on Tuesday/Wednesday, with storms expected to be widely scattered and/or non-existent from midweek through next weekend. We’ll also see our coolest temps since mid-June, with temperatures looking to finally dip below the triple-digit marker Monday & Tuesday. However, temperatures will skyrocket back into the… (sighs), 110s, once again by next weekend.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106. PM showers & storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99°, much cooler. PM showers & storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101°. Scattered storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 108°, near record high temps.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near record high temps.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.