Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities: Three shot during street race in Pima County

Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway in Pima County early Sunday, July 30.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three people were found shot near Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway in Pima County early Sunday, July 30.

One of the victims died and the other two were transported to the hospital. One of those other victims had life-threatening injuries, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The PCSD said deputies were called to the intersection for a report of street racing. While on their way to the scene, deputies received reports of a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TEP outages
TEP reporting more than 50,000 outages across Tucson
Several thousand remain without power Saturday
TEP working to restore power following Friday’s storm
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat
Ten German shepherds died after air conditioning in a truck failed.
10 dogs die after air conditioning in truck fails during traffic delay
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film

Latest News

Storm damages power lines across Tucson
Roofing companies get to work after storm damage
A high of about 106 degrees is expected in Tucson, with a 50% chance of rain, mainly between...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and heat continue Sunday
As heat-related deaths rise in Pima County, Medical Examiner has cooling trucks ready