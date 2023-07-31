Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Experts explain why southern Arizona is seeing so many severe storms

The National Weather Service does not expect these severe storms to stick around
Experts explain why southern Arizona is seeing so many severe storms
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Over the past few days, southern Arizona has seen a string of damaging thunderstorms.

Experts say it is unusual while many people have said they have not seen severe storms like these in a long time.

“This season has been a little bit interesting because like you were saying, we’ve seen a lot of severe thunderstorms,” said Glenn Lader, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said in the past we have seen many slow moving storms that cause flash flooding. This year, the atmospheric conditions are more in favor of severe thunderstorms.

“It just the way the atmospheric setup has been for the monsoon thus far is that it’s favoring more of that mode of thunderstorm activity for the severe thunderstorms,” said Lader.

Lader added that the way the monsoon pattern has been set-up this year, it has not brought and abundant amount of moisture. This has caused the stronger winds.

“But it’s on those days where we have enough moisture for thunderstorms, but not so much moisture. We’re getting a lot of rain. That’s almost the sweet spot for getting those strong winds and even sometimes hail,” said Lader.

These storms have also brought more hail than usual.

“We’ve been getting some hail since we’ve been getting very, very strong updrafts. So to get the hail that you see that can cause some damage. Once you get to an inch in diameter or more, which is actually what we saw two days ago, it can cause a lot of damage,” said 13 News First Alert Meteorologist Cory Kowitz.

Much of the damage people saw from these storms were caused by a microburst. A microburst happens when air is forced downward at high speed. When the air hits the surface it spreads in all directions creating damaging winds. These microbursts are why many people experienced what they say felt like a tornado.

“When it hits the ground, spreads out in all directions, you get those straight-line winds and can cause a lot of damage. And that’s what we’ve been seeing there, you know, winds possibly up to 70 miles per hour,” said Kowitz.

The good news is, the National Weather Service said these severe storms will not be sticking around.

“It’s looking like we’re getting into another down pattern meaning there’s not going to be a lot of monsoonal storm activity for the rest of this week and perhaps even the first 10 to 14 days of the month of August is looking drier than normal,” said Lader.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
UPDATE: Less than 300 TEP customers without power
Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film
Roofing companies get to work after storm damage

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Lori Vallow sentencing
Source: Northwest Fire District
Northwest Fire District working to connect with community amid nationwide firefighter shortage
Experts explain why southern Arizona is seeing so many severe storms
Experts explain why southern Arizona is seeing so many severe storms
Northwest Fire District working to connect with community amid nationwide firefighter shortage
Northwest Fire District working to connect with community amid nationwide firefighter shortage