Experts explain why southern Arizona is seeing so many severe storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Over the past few days, southern Arizona has seen a string of damaging thunderstorms.

Experts say it is unusual while many people have said they have not seen severe storms like these in a long time.

“This season has been a little bit interesting because like you were saying, we’ve seen a lot of severe thunderstorms,” said Glenn Lader, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said in the past we have seen many slow moving storms that cause flash flooding. This year, the atmospheric conditions are more in favor of severe thunderstorms.

“It just the way the atmospheric setup has been for the monsoon thus far is that it’s favoring more of that mode of thunderstorm activity for the severe thunderstorms,” said Lader.

Lader added that the way the monsoon pattern has been set-up this year, it has not brought and abundant amount of moisture. This has caused the stronger winds.

“But it’s on those days where we have enough moisture for thunderstorms, but not so much moisture. We’re getting a lot of rain. That’s almost the sweet spot for getting those strong winds and even sometimes hail,” said Lader.

These storms have also brought more hail than usual.

“We’ve been getting some hail since we’ve been getting very, very strong updrafts. So to get the hail that you see that can cause some damage. Once you get to an inch in diameter or more, which is actually what we saw two days ago, it can cause a lot of damage,” said 13 News First Alert Meteorologist Cory Kowitz.

Much of the damage people saw from these storms were caused by a microburst. A microburst happens when air is forced downward at high speed. When the air hits the surface it spreads in all directions creating damaging winds. These microbursts are why many people experienced what they say felt like a tornado.

“When it hits the ground, spreads out in all directions, you get those straight-line winds and can cause a lot of damage. And that’s what we’ve been seeing there, you know, winds possibly up to 70 miles per hour,” said Kowitz.

The good news is, the National Weather Service said these severe storms will not be sticking around.

“It’s looking like we’re getting into another down pattern meaning there’s not going to be a lot of monsoonal storm activity for the rest of this week and perhaps even the first 10 to 14 days of the month of August is looking drier than normal,” said Lader.

