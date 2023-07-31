Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Find your polling place for election day

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tuesday, August 1, is primary election day for qualified voters in Tucson.

voters will elect a Mayor and council members for Wards 1, 2, and 4.

To find a polling place, click on this link to the city elections page: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Departments/Clerks/Elections.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

