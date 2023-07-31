FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our active weather pattern continues for the start of the workweek with Monday bringing us our best chance for showers and storms. Storms may pack a punch with strong winds, heavy rainfall/isolated flooding, and frequent lightning. Storm coverage decreases throughout the week, allowing highs to gradually increase.

If Tucson hits the triple digits Monday afternoon, July 2023 will go down in climate history as only the second month Tucson has had highs in the triple digits every single day (the only other month on record – June 2013).

MONDAY: 70% chance for storms. High near 100°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 102°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 104°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 109°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 110°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 109°.

