Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active start to the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our active weather pattern continues for the start of the workweek with Monday bringing us our best chance for showers and storms. Storms may pack a punch with strong winds, heavy rainfall/isolated flooding, and frequent lightning. Storm coverage decreases throughout the week, allowing highs to gradually increase.

If Tucson hits the triple digits Monday afternoon, July 2023 will go down in climate history as only the second month Tucson has had highs in the triple digits every single day (the only other month on record – June 2013).

MONDAY: 70% chance for storms. High near 100°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 102°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 104°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 109°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 110°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 109°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
UPDATE: Less than 300 TEP customers without power
Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film
Roofing companies get to work after storm damage

Latest News

UPDATE: Less than 300 TEP customers without power
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most Widespread Monsoon Storm Chances Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most Widespread Monsoon Storm Chances Tomorrow
Roofing companies get to work after storm damage
A high of about 106 degrees is expected in Tucson, with a 50% chance of rain, mainly between...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and heat continue Sunday