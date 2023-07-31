Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most Widespread Monsoon Storm Chances Tomorrow

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Showers & storms will be mostly felt in areas west of I-10/I-19 through tonight. Look for storms to continue to develop in this area throughout the night moving to the WNW. Tomorrow will most likely produce the most widespread storms of Monsoon, for Southeastern AZ. This event will mainly impact areas in South Central & Southeastern AZ. Additionally, there will be a higher likelihood of storms producing excessive rain that could lead to flooding tomorrow. We are also looking forward to possibly our first sub-triple digit day since June 16th to start your week. However, the heat will ramp up throughout the week possibly reaching the 110s by next weekend. Additionally, storm chances will dwindle starting on Tuesday.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99°, much cooler. PM showers & storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101°. Isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 104°.

THURSDAY: Clear with a high of 107°.

FRIDAY: Clear with a high of 109°, near record high temps.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 110°, near record high temps.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 109°, near record high temps.

