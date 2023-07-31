Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found shot near North First Avenue and East Speedway Boulevard in Tucson late Sunday, July 30.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim suffered serious injuries.
The TPD said officers were in the area searching for a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
