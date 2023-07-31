Northwest Fire District working to connect with community amid nationwide firefighter shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There are new efforts to get more folks across southern Arizona interested in firefighting as departments both here and across the country struggle to get fully staffed.

Crews at Northwest Fire say they hold different events to connect with people and possibly inspire kids to become firefighters.

It includes things like tours, but leaders also go to schools to teach kids about safety.

Between 2023 and 2031, almost 14,000 firefighter jobs will be available so the goal is to show everything from where firefighters live to what they do. Kids can also get a tour of the station and a firetruck.

Leaders say they’re doing this to build connections with people in case there’s an emergency. Crews also talk to kids as young as preschoolers so the young ones know the firefighters are there to help them.

“It’s important that kids know firefighters aren’t scary, they’re actual people and that what they do is really important when it comes to saving lives, saving property and caring for the community,” fire and safety coordinator with Northwest Fire District Veronica Rubio said. “It’s good they see firefighters are real people.”

