TPD responding to possible barricade incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a possible barricade incident near E. Blacklidge Dr and Dodge Blvd.

Tucson police say there is no indication of a hostage situation.

Authorities say they are waiting to hear back from officers and detectives on the scene.

Police tell the 13 News crew on the scene that the investigation is ongoing.

