Traffic fatalities across Arizona rise again in 2022

ADOT officials are encouraging everyone to avoid distractions, wear their seatbelts, and be patient.
ADOT officials are encouraging everyone to avoid distractions, wear their seatbelts, and be patient. (Photo by Sam DeLeon)(KWTX)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The number of deadly car crashes across Arizona rose by 8.6% since last year.

Overall, the 2022 traffic death rate is the second-highest ever recorded in Arizona, at 1,294 deaths out of an estimated 73,778 miles traveled. Crashes associated with unlawful speeding or driving too fast for road conditions resulted in 426 deaths, or nearly 33% of all deaths. Other high-ranking categories include seat belts, motorcycle helmets, and impairment.

“Every single traffic fatality is an unspeakable loss for families and for this state,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “ADOT and our law enforcement partners need every driver, pedestrian, bicyclist and motorcyclist working together to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.”

There have been 302 pedestrian deaths and 228 motorcycle driver deaths in crashes since 2021. You can check out the Arizona Department of Transportation’s annual Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report here. ADOT officials are encouraging all drivers to be patient, wear their seatbelts, and avoid all distractions while driving.

