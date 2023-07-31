Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Two stabbed in downtown Tucson

At least two people were stabbed in downtown Tucson early Monday, July 31.
At least two people were stabbed in downtown Tucson early Monday, July 31.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least two people were stabbed in downtown Tucson early Monday, July 31.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed at least one person was detained near Interstate 10 and Cushing Street.

The TPD said the victims were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
UPDATE: Less than 300 TEP customers without power
Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Ethann Isidore, de izquierda a derecha, Harrison...
Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film
Roofing companies get to work after storm damage

Latest News

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Lori Vallow sentencing resumes after court recess
Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson