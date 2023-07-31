Two stabbed in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least two people were stabbed in downtown Tucson early Monday, July 31.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed at least one person was detained near Interstate 10 and Cushing Street.

The TPD said the victims were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.