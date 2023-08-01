Advertise
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.
Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to the alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5′5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

According to the alert, Zdanska may be traveling in a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida tag number CZ8613. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

Zdanska may also be traveling with a companion who is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 9-1-1.

