Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster

Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.
Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.(Cedar Point)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA/Gray News) - An amusement park in Ohio is getting a new ride that’s sure to thrill all who come to check it out.

Officials with Cedar Point announced on Tuesday that the park would be getting what they say is the “world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster” called The Top Thrill 2.

The roller coaster will feature 420-foot vertical dual-track towers as well as open-air seating.

In a news release, park officials said the ride will launch riders at 74 mph, followed by a second “rollback” launch at nearly 100 mph.

The team said the ride could reach up to 120 mph during the third launch before reaching the finish line.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the overall ride will last almost two minutes.

Officials said Top Thrill 2 will be the only vertical speedway in the world that has two towers, and the only dual-tower strata coaster in the world.

The Top Thrill 2 will open sometime in 2024. More information can be found on Cedar Point’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were stabbed in downtown Tucson early Monday, July 31.
Three injured in stabbing in downtown Tucson
Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson
Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
Christopher Harms, 55, is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested following shooting Glenn, Dodge in Tucson
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

A wish was granted for a young cancer patient in New York.
Make-A-Wish grants young cancer patient’s wish for a new family swimming pool
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach killings are giving Rex Heuermann’s defense a vast trove of evidence
Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Investigators said that Lacey Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl...
Driver gets 22 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 25-year-old woman
U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack...
Jury begins weighing death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter