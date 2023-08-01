Advertise
Cloned Border Patrol truck recovered near Mexico-California border
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More than a dozen people are in custody after agents found a cloned U.S. Border Patrol truck along the California-Mexico border.

On July 22, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents observed an individual cutting the steel international boundary fence, nearly five miles from the Calexico Port of Entry.

Mexican authorities were called and recovered the cloned truck, along with 17 individuals who Border Patrol believes would soon have been smuggled across the border.

The Border Patrol says impersonating law enforcement officials is just one example of the smuggling tactics used by criminals.

“The men and women of the El Centro Sector Border Patrol thank our partner, Director, Maestro Pedro Ariel Mendivil Garcia, and the Direccion de Seguridad Publica Municipal in Mexicali for their continued support of achieving the common goal of border security,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Daniel Parra.

The 17 individuals located with the truck were detained by Mexican authorities. The vehicle was seized by Mexican authorities and the damage made to the international boundary fence was repaired.

