Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on Golf Links Road
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Tucson Police Department, a driver has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, July 31.
Tucson police say traffic is restricted on eastbound Golf Links Road.
