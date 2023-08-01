Advertise
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on Golf Links Road

Tucson police say traffic is restricted on eastbound Golf Links Road.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Tucson Police Department, a driver has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, July 31.

Tucson police say traffic is restricted on eastbound Golf Links Road.

