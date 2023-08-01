FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our triple digit streak continues, with July going down in the record books as just the second month in Tucson with all triple-digit high temperatures. After Monday’s active afternoon and evening, storm chances will be much more isolated Tuesday.

Scattered storms are possible in Cochise County Wednesday and Thursday, with all of southern Arizona drying out Friday through the weekend. As we dry out, temperatures will rise with an Excessive Heat Watch in place Friday through Sunday.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 102°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 108°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 110°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 110°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 108°.

