Local agencies, FBI share results of Operation Clean House

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Local law enforcement agencies have been teaming up with the FBI to catch violent criminals in Southern Arizona.

It’s called Operation Clean House. It took place from July 18th to July 28th. The Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are just some of the many agencies that helped.

“We made 88 arrests, 4 of which were homicide suspects,” said Akil Davis with the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “We were able to seize 9,000 fentanyl pills. That seizure is significant because, as we know and have seen, one pill is a lethal dose. 9,000 fentanyl pills taken out of the community is significant. We also seized 10 guns in this operation.”

One of the arrests they made was following a standoff 13 News reported on July 21st.

“Our intel identified subjects that would fit into this criteria for this operation,” said Davis. “The subject on July 21st fit that criteria. His violence was as such that it needed a SWAT team to ensure everybody’s safety. The subject then barricaded himself in his house for a short bit of time, but ultimately surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.”

About ten agencies worked together, with more than 150 people working to make arrests like that.

“I’m beyond grateful for the partnerships the Tucson Police Department has with all of our local, state, and federal partners,” said Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar. “I can’t do this alone. As almost on the backside of my second year as chief of police, it takes everybody that is standing to my left and right to contribute to safer outcomes and help me as chief of police. I’m forever grateful for these relationships.”

They also discussed Operation Cross Country, which was aimed at stopping sex trafficking. It ran alongside Operation Clean House.

Through that, they made 33 arrests, saved five kids, and arrested one sex trafficker in the Phoenix metro area.

