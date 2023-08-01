Local petting zoo asking for help after monsoon storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Ghost Ranch Exotics, formerly known as Funny Foot Farms, is asking for the community’s help after a storm ravaged the area.

They lost a few birds in the storm, but the animals still there are all in good condition and have plenty of shade.

Unfortunately, some animals did escape during or after the storm, but the good news is they got one back Monday.

“As much as I hoped for the best, I feared for the worst,” said Georgi Davisson, owner of Ghost Ranch Exotics. “I didn’t want to get my hopes up and am amazed she was found. She’s in good health.”

Ruby the Capybara, was one of the animals that got out following recent storms. She was found near the ranch, in a nearby cotton field.

“I was honestly just driving around and checking our water and there it was,” said Michael Molinar, who found Ruby. “She was just sitting in a ditch and cooling off.”

That nearby cotton field was exactly where Davisson thought Ruby would end up.

“We were sure the capybara was going to be there and that’s exactly where she was found this morning,” said Davisson. “They gave us a call, we ran straight out over there, and it was so great to get her. My heart is a little less heavy today.”

With Ruby now back at the farm, they’re now only on the lookout for three other animals.

“2 porcupines and my kangaroo. Our kangaroo needs medicine, so I’m very, very worried about him.”

Other than the animals getting out, there is a lot of damage.

“What we have behind here used to be shade for our capybaras. The disaster behind there used to be our 5,000 pound aviary. That was twelve feet tall and was picked up by the wind. Half of it’s there, half of it’s outside of my fence.”

Fixing all of that damage isn’t going to be cheap.

“Fencing wise, we’re looking at about $50,000 worth of damage. That’s not including the labor cost to put it back together. Of course, labor costs more than anything else. Luckily, there’s a lot of material we can salvage and just replace pieces of”

They have set up a donation page on Spotfund. You can find it here.

