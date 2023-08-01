Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Look out for this construction on the northwest side when you take your kids to school

Look out for this construction on the northwest side when you take your kids to school
By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The new school year in the Marana Unified School district gets going on Aug. 7th, but as the town keeps growing, so does the amount of road construction impacting your drive.

One of those busy spots is Linda Vista and Twin Peaks, where traffic is down to one lane in some areas.

As more people get ready to hit the roads to take their kids to school, leaders say it’ll be business as usual for the construction crews.

Something that will change, is that drivers will see more police officers near schools across the district. They’ll be out trying to get an idea of just how many people are out there and providing extra patrols.

As for issues when you combine construction and back to school traffic leaders say they don’t expect it to stick around for long at all.

“That traffic you’re going to see that first week or two of school is not what you’re going to see as the school year continues,” director of public works and town engineer Fausto Burruel said. “It’s typically higher as you have more parents dropping their children off, it’s something they do as like a first day of school thing where you take your kids. But usually that’ll drop off after the first week and less so even after two weeks.”

While there won’t be extra construction crews directing traffic at the construction sites, leaders want to remind you to slow down when you see crews working.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were stabbed in downtown Tucson early Monday, July 31.
Three injured in stabbing in downtown Tucson
Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson
Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
The TPD told 13 News the suspect was not located in the home and was arrested during a traffic...
TPD: Aggravated assault suspect arrested after standoff near Glenn, Dodge
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Tucson Police investigating homicide
Look out for this construction on the northwest side when you take your kids to school
Look out for this construction on the northwest side when you take your kids to school
TEP explains why restoring power is a complex task
TEP explains why restoring power is a complex task
TEP explains why restoring power is a complex task
TEP explains why restoring power is a complex task