Look out for this construction on the northwest side when you take your kids to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The new school year in the Marana Unified School district gets going on Aug. 7th, but as the town keeps growing, so does the amount of road construction impacting your drive.

One of those busy spots is Linda Vista and Twin Peaks, where traffic is down to one lane in some areas.

As more people get ready to hit the roads to take their kids to school, leaders say it’ll be business as usual for the construction crews.

Something that will change, is that drivers will see more police officers near schools across the district. They’ll be out trying to get an idea of just how many people are out there and providing extra patrols.

As for issues when you combine construction and back to school traffic leaders say they don’t expect it to stick around for long at all.

“That traffic you’re going to see that first week or two of school is not what you’re going to see as the school year continues,” director of public works and town engineer Fausto Burruel said. “It’s typically higher as you have more parents dropping their children off, it’s something they do as like a first day of school thing where you take your kids. But usually that’ll drop off after the first week and less so even after two weeks.”

While there won’t be extra construction crews directing traffic at the construction sites, leaders want to remind you to slow down when you see crews working.

