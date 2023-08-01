Monsoon makes contractors in even higher demand, but be careful if anyone comes knocking

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The storm that rolled through Tucson left a calling card with many people waiting for an answer.

“The fence was down, the roof covering for my oven was ripped off, and my roof, the top part of my roof was completely taken off of my house,” said Antonio Heredia, who lives near Grant and Alvernon.

Antonio Heredia rents, so his landlord is in charge of getting his casita fixed. But contractors are in high demand.

“It’s very busy. But we are basically triaging as work comes in. We are trying to make sure we get to the most important. In regards to finding a contractor, we’re always here. We’re going to take your call,” said Jeanna Reeve, regional manager for ATI Restoration.

Jeanna Reeve says ATI Restoration received calls for roofs torn off of buildings that need immediate attention.

“Just a rough estimate on Saturday alone we had 25 blue tarps and those were commercial buildings, residential homes as well as hospitals,” Reeve said.

The first step for help in many of those situations is to call your insurance company. But someone might come knocking, offering faster relief, and Reeve said to be careful.

“It’s absolutely an issue and you’ll see with bigger storms you’ll see people come from out of state, you’ll see people come from other areas like Phoenix, I’ll say locally, they’ll see an opportunity to collect some money,” Reeve said.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors warns people to ask for a license from anyone offering to do work, get several estimates, and understand the scope of the work.

Do not let anyone force a decision without doing research, don’t pay in cash or sign over an insurance check, and don’t make a hurried decision.

“We’ve seen in the past, we’ve had elderly customers where they’ve paid money and the individuals never come back and do the work. So I would be very leery unless they are licensed contractors,” Reeve said.

“I’m currently couch surfing with some friends here and there, just making it through,” Heredia said.

While Antonio Heredia waits for repairs, he also knows the importance of caution during a vulnerable time.

“I would just say be proactive, make sure that you keep your valuables with you and just be smart with what you’re doing,” he said.

You can check to see if someone has a contractor license or check their contractor license at https://roc.az.gov/.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.