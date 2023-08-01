Pima County’s pandemic rental assistance program will be coming to an end

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County, Tucson, Marana and other towns in the area are in an apartment building frenzy. Thousands of new rentals are being built this year and even more in 2024.

Nationwide, the housing boom will add more than a million units, the most since 1970.

It’s just what is needed in Pima County to ease a serious housing shortage but, more importantly, to stop the frenzied escalation in housing prices and booming rents which in some cases exceed more than 30% annually.

It comes on the heels of the County Board’s vote last week to accept a $7.5 million grant for the emergency rental assistance program, which has kept thousands of people in their homes through the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s the last check the federal government will write for the county’s rental assistance program a program which topped out at more than $65 million.

But the vote was not unanimous.

“It would be best for the parties concerned, particularly the taxpayers, that we do not accept this money, we return it back to the federal government,” argued District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy.

Despite his argument, the vote to take the money was 3-1 in favor.

The $7.5 million should be enough to keep the program intact into October. But with the end of the money nearing, the search for an alternative has begun.

“I’m keeping, been advocating as much as we can to find a way, even through the state or some alternative means to keep an iteration of the emergency rent utility service going for as long as there is the need,” said Daniel Sullivan, who is the director of the program. “And I can’t really see an end in sight.”

There are still about 200 people a week applying for rent assistance and most all of them will get the help. But with the money running out, the qualifications will stiffen to pre-pandemic levels putting some in doubt.

“We certainly don’t want to go from the way we’ve been existing since the pandemic to going back to where we were pre-pandemic to our limited, restricted funds,” Sullivan said. “I do think there’s a medium.”

But finding that medium is a challenge. Even with some good news on the horizon that thousands of new rental units are being built, which will ease the shortage and lower the rents, it will take time.

“I think we’re just going to have to deal with what we’re confronted with right now,” he said. “Which is the remnants of those really high rent increases that we’ve seen over the past couple of years and it’s upon us to get folks to navigate people into places that are affordable.”

Pima County has been helping with rent assistance for decades, but during the pandemic, the rules were eased so as to help more people who were in an emergency because they lost jobs, especially in the hospitality industry.

But now, with funds drying up, many of those stricter regulations will be imposed once again.

With a friendlier rental market, it’s unsure how the rules will affect the program.

