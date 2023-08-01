Advertise
Suspect arrested following shooting Glenn, Dodge in Tucson

Christopher Harms, 55, is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Harms, 55, is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was arrested after a shooting and standoff near Glenn and Dodge in Tucson on Monday, July 31.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed Christopher Harms, 55, is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

A neighbor told 13 News this all started over a tree that was knocked down during a recent storm.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said a landscaping crew showed up to clear the debris in the 3700 block of East Patricia Street on Monday.

She said that is when a man started shooting at the landscapers. The TPD said Harms shot at three workers in the area and that no one was injured.

There was a long standoff at the home, but authorities found out that Harms was there. He was later arrested during a traffic stop near Grant and Alvernon.

