Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced an arrest in a homicide investigation.

TPD says officers responded to the area on Columbus north of Speedway July 27 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside a residence. He was taken to the hospital and TPD was notified of his death July 31.

He was identified as 33-year-old Nico Valenzuela.

Police say a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Lee Brown, was detained shortly after the shooting.

Detectives say the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Brown. At some point during the argument, there was a physical altercation occurred and the victim was shot.

Brown was originally facing aggravated assault charges, but the case will now be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review following the passing of Valenzuela.

