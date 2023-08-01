TEP explains why restoring power is a complex task

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At one point last week, more than 50,000 people were without power from another storm.

Tucson Electric Power wants people to be aware that restoring power can be a complex task, which may require extra time to get all the lights back on.

“We will also try to bring the largest number of customers back as quickly as we can, as we try to get that outage count down as low as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Joe Barrios, spokesperson for Tucson Electric Power.

After last Friday’s storm, TEP received more than 900 calls. TEP first prioritizes where they need to send crews. The top priority is any public safety threats such as downed lines affecting the roads.

TEP then determines what is needed to get power restored. It is not always easy to determine where the problem may be or why the outage occurred.

“The speed with which we can do that depends on the amount of damage that’s done, where the customer is located, and where they are in relation to the rest of the system,” said Barrios.

Once they find the problem, they work on securing the scene by de-energizing and securing downed lines. Following this, sometime crews are able to quickly repair the problem. If not they work to isolate the damage from the rest of the local energy grid. Crews will then work to temporarily reconfigure the grid to route power around the problem.

Crews then began to repair the damage, which is often what takes the most time. If a pole needs to be replaced, their timeline can be delayed because of coordination efforts.

“We have to call 811 and make sure that if we’re going to dig a hole for a new power pole that we’re not going to be striking any other utilities that that might be in the area. There’s also coordination between workers who are in the field, and our System Control Office,” said Barrios.

The area where they have to make the repairs can also pose a challenge. TEP said in the most recent outage, rocky terrain was a big factor.

“In good conditions, it can take 15 or 20 minutes. But in some of the work sites that we’ve been at these last couple of weeks, it was it would take hours to drill a single hole for a power pole,” said Barrios.

Ensuring their crews stay safe and not overworked in the extreme heat must also be considered when restoring power.

“We do have to be mindful of the conditions our employees are working in so that they can do their work as simply as possible,” said Barrios.

TEP wants people to remember that if they rely on a medical device and are in an outage area, they have a program you can sign up for to receive help.

“We have some information about it on our website, there’s a form available there, or they can just feel free to give us a call. Our customer care team will be more than happy to talk to them about that and to work with them to get that notification on there,” said Barrios.

