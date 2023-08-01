TPD arrest burglary suspect in west side Tucson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a burglary in progress in the 2700 block of W. Anklam Rd. on August 1.
Police said they found a man inside the residence and taken into custody.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited.
