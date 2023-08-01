TPD arrest burglary suspect in west side Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a burglary in progress in the 2700 block of W. Anklam Rd. on August 1.

Police said they found a man inside the residence and taken into custody.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited.

