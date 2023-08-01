Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD arrest burglary suspect in west side Tucson

Police said they found a man inside the residence and taken into custody.
Police said they found a man inside the residence and taken into custody.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a burglary in progress in the 2700 block of W. Anklam Rd. on August 1.

Police said they found a man inside the residence and taken into custody.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and details are limited.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people were stabbed in downtown Tucson early Monday, July 31.
Three injured in stabbing in downtown Tucson
Man found shot near First Avenue, Speedway in Tucson
Authorities said three people were shot during a street race at Nogales Highway and Aerospace...
Authorities: Three shot during street takeover in Pima County
Christopher Harms, 55, is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested following shooting Glenn, Dodge in Tucson
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation
TPD: Suspect vehicle from a hit-and-run.
Authorities looking for hit-and-run suspect from deadly crash near Craycroft, Valencia in Tucson
TPD: Suspect vehicle from hit-and-run
TPD: Suspect vehicle from hit-and-run
Cloned Border Patrol truck recovered near Mexico-California border
Cloned Border Patrol truck recovered near Mexico-California border