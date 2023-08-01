Tucson Police investigating homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide.

TPD says an adult male was found with signs of trauma Monday morning, July 31, in the 4400 block of North First Avenue.

Police say they will release more information after meeting with homicide detectives.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.