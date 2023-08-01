Advertise
Tucson Police investigating homicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide.

TPD says an adult male was found with signs of trauma Monday morning, July 31, in the 4400 block of North First Avenue.

Police say they will release more information after meeting with homicide detectives.

