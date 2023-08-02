Advertise
The 2023-24 school year is underway in the Sunnyside School District

By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The first day back to school for many southern Arizona districts including Sunnyside Unified is on Aug. 2nd.

Thousands of kids from kindergarten through high school are returning from their summer breaks.

Something new you can expect to see at every school in the Sunnyside District this year, a new marquee or message board. District leaders say the new boards allow them to quickly display messages for both parents and kids.

At Los Amigos Tech Academy, leaders say they are fully staffed.

There is still time to fill out the free and reduced-price meal application if you haven’t done that yet.

Safety is of course a big concern throughout Sunnyside and at schools across the country. District leaders say they’ve been busy over the summer updating staff and looking at physical changes to make.

“It’s about the communication with our staff, everyone from our janitors to our security monitor up to the leadership team, we’re keeping everyone on the same page and not letting our guard down,” Los Amigos Tech Academy principal Louie Ramirez said. “It’s just having systems in place that are really going to take care of our students and staff.”

School safety night is set for September, it will be a chance for parents and teachers to meet to talk about what’s happening inside schools all across the district to keep kids safe.

