Airfield Safety Enhancement Project paid a visit from Senator Mark Kelly

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some Tucson travelers have reason to like not living in a hub city.

“I kind of like it because it’s a smaller airport and not overly crowded and isn’t as long of lines and things like that,” said Lexi Nelson, who was traveling from Tucson to Paris through Atlanta Tuesday.

She said that she likes the convenience of traveling from Tucson. But she questioned the benefit of Tucson expanding to two, east-west, airline-worthy runways.

“It might not be used as much because it’s still not a huge place, so, I still think people are going to go to Phoenix because it’s much bigger and we’re never going to be able to complete with it but it could be nice to have other options if flights still leave out of here,” Nelson said.

“The expectation is there will be more commercial traffic out of Tucson International which is great for the community and taxpayers and the public,” said Senator Mark Kelly, D-Arizona.

Senator Kelly and Tucson Airport Authority CEO Dannette Bewley reviewed the plans for the airfield safety enhancement project. Some project costs have increased and the FAA will contribute more than half of the almost $400 million cost to keep this on schedule.

“When you budget for a project there’s things that are often unexpected that you can’t control and often you have to revisit it and come up with additional funding,” Sen. Kelly explained.

In November, the shorter of the two runways will close, be demolished, and a runway identical to the longer one will be built. During that four-year timeline, much of the general aviation traffic that used the shorter runway here will likely have to go to nearby Ryan Airfield.

“There’s going to be a fine balance between that but yes we’re asking GA pilots to shift over to Ryan to do some of their training during the height of our construction,” Bewley said.

“This is a safety issue not only for the guard, but for the public as well and for general aviation, landing on a runway that’s not much wider than a road if you have an issue during takeoff or landing is a concern,” Sen. Kelly, who is also a pilot, explained.

And ultimately, for travelers like Lexi Nelson, it could mean more choices with less hassle.

“I think that would be the wisest decision is if you’re going to add another runway is to add flights that go out of here to other places which would be nice!” she exclaimed.

The project has about a four-year timeline now. The Tucson Airport Authority has worked to shorten it both for safety and so they can get to work on rebuilding and expanding the terminal once the runway project is complete.

