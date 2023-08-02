Advertise
Authorities investigating fatal stabbing near First, Wetmore in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was fatally stabbed near North First Avenue and Wetmore in Tucson early Monday, July 31.

The Tucson Police Department said 27-year-old Bernardo Pacheco Alcala Jr. died at the scene.

The TPD said Alcala was found on the river walk path in the area.

Alcala allegedly got into a fight with another man before the stabbing and the TPD said that man ran away before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

