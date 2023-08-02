Can Tucson’s free transit remain free? A survey is underway which may answer the question

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People who use Suntran and other transit services in Tucson are being asked what they like about it, what they don’t like about it, how to make it better, how to make it safer and what changes need to be made to make it more convenient to more people.

It’s a once every ten years Comprehensive Operational Analysis to make sure things don’t get too far out of hand, the good things get done and the bad things get fixed.

If you’d like to participate, there are several ways. First, this survey is found here. Or participate in one of 17 events being held in August scattered throughout Tucson and Southern Arizona.

There’s been so much focus on whether transit should be free. It is for the time being and possibly in perpetuity that much else has been passed over.

“Our intention (is) to go fare-free transit until there’s an affirmative vote to reinstitute those fares,” Vice Mayor Steve Kozachik told the Tucson city council during its May 8th study session.

The rest of the council agreed and the policy was passed unanimously. Now it’s up to its partners to get on board, like the University of Arizona, whose students comprise a built of streetcar ridership. “I’m confident we’re going to get support and I don’t think that’s naive confidence,” he said. “I think we’ve had significant expressions of interest and I think it’s time for the city to take the lead on it.”

So while the conversations on free transit have gone silent, the city, RTA and Pima Association of Governments are engaged in a month-long process of trying to determine what transit riders most want.

Riders are urged to take the survey and/or watch a nearly 20-minute video that lays out the plans in detail and voice their opinion on what’s a priority for them. “What they’re telling us is that they want the transit system to be frequent, they want it to be on time and they want it to be reliable,” said Sam Credio, the Transportation Director for the city of Tucson.

All important since the city has voted to devote more dollars to a system that already consumes a $58 million subsidy annually. It will cost even more as it wants to expand it as a major future transportation alternative.

On the table are longer service hours, longer routes, more services like a bus every 15 minutes and more weekend services. To pay for that, they may have to potentially cut some routes.

“So the plan right now is being developed in a way that is budget neutral and so again, how do we reallocate those resources to best serve the community,” Credio said.

But staying revenue neutral may cause some unwanted pain, especially if the way to do that is to cut routes, six of which are being considered along with seven express routes.

“Anytime we recommend removing a route, we get people’s attention, especially if someone is used to taking that route, they certainly don’t want it to go away,” Credio said.

Whether that’s linked to free service is still debatable because there’s no cost estimate right now. Until that is known, the pledge to maintain free service is still only that, a pledge, which could be overturned if the council sees the need.

Still, the best way to serve the community and insure viability is to have a system where passengers and drivers feel safe. “Safety goes without saying,” Credio said. “And we continue, safety is a priority of our passengers and we continue to make that a priority of our system.”

